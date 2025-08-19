Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Tuesday that Tokyo is considering playing a role in security guarantees being offered to Kyiv by a coalition of nations as peace talks with Russia to end its war in Ukraine gain steam.

“We'll watch the ongoing discussions closely, and while carefully considering what Japan can and should do — including various legal and capability aspects — we'll play an appropriate role,” Ishiba told reporters.

Ishiba, who spoke hours after U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and top European leaders met at the White House in Washington for peace talks, characterized the growing momentum as “very meaningful.”