Izumi Nakamitsu, U.N. undersecretary-general and high representative for disarmament affairs, on Monday expressed her hopes that Japan will participate in an upcoming key international conference on nuclear disarmament.

During a news conference at the Foreign Press Center Japan, Nakamitsu urged Tokyo to attend the 2026 review conference for the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons as an observer.

While Japan has decided not to participate in the first review conference, Nakamitsu highlighted the importance of the country's involvement in disarmament in the face of rising tensions and nuclear threats.

Describing Japan as "one of the most trusted and reliable member countries of the United Nations," she said that the Asian nation and other member states are in a position to play crucial roles amid growing international divisions.

Regarding the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty review conference, also scheduled for 2026, she stressed that a certain level of outcomes must be delivered to prevent the treaty from being weakened.

Nakamitsu also underlined the growing contributions and significance of younger generations including in Japan for passing down the memories and lessons of war to future generations.

"Seeing activities initiated by young people has been very encouraging," she said on youth-led disarmament initiatives she observed during her recent visits to the two atomic-bombed cities of Nagasaki and Hiroshima, as well as at the World Exposition in the city of Osaka.

With this year marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, she emphasized that this should serve as "a chance to pass on memories."