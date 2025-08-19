Popular Japanese singer and actor Masaharu Fukuyama has admitted that he participated in a dinner organized by a Fuji TV executive in which female announcers were invited for entertainment purposes, a practice over which the broadcaster has come under fire.
According to a statement released Monday by his agency, Fukuyama was invited by former Fuji TV Executive Vice President Toru Ota to a dinner, which he attended “under the understanding that it was a work-related event.”
However, the agency said he was not involved in any harassment issues that were reported by a third-party probe in March, which uncovered incidents of inappropriate behavior at Fuji TV’s past business meetings.
