Popular Japanese singer and actor Masaharu Fukuyama has admitted that he participated in a dinner organized by a Fuji TV executive in which female announcers were invited for entertainment purposes, a practice over which the broadcaster has come under fire.

According to a statement released Monday by his agency, Fukuyama was invited by former Fuji TV Executive Vice President Toru Ota to a dinner, which he attended “under the understanding that it was a work-related event.”

However, the agency said he was not involved in any harassment issues that were reported by a third-party probe in March, which uncovered incidents of inappropriate behavior at Fuji TV’s past business meetings.