Lawyers for Iwao Hakamata, who was acquitted in a retrial over the 1966 murder of a family in Shizuoka Prefecture, said Monday that they plan to seek around ¥600 million in damages from the central and prefectural governments.

They intend to file a damages lawsuit on Sept. 26, the same date on which he was acquitted last year.

The lawyers said the damages claim covers lost income during his time in custody and care expenses after his release.

Additionally, they plan to file a separate damages lawsuit as early as Sept. 11 over a statement made by Prosecutor-General Naomi Unemoto when prosecutors decided not to appeal Hakamata's acquittal. The lawyers argued that the statement suggests Hakamata is a criminal and amounts to libel.

Hakamata was arrested by the prefectural police department of Shizuoka on suspicion of robbery and murder on Aug. 18, 1966. His death sentence once became final in 1980.

He was detained for 47 years and seven months until his release in March 2014, when the district court granted him a retrial.