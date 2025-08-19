China and India want better relations, India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said, in the latest sign of a thaw between the Asian rivals as they push to normalize relations amid unpredictable U.S. trade policies.
The remarks were made at a bilateral meeting between Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, who is visiting India for the first time in three years.
"Having seen a difficult period in our relationship” both nations "now seek to move ahead,” Jaishankar said in New Delhi on Monday. "Differences must not become disputes, nor competition conflict,” he added.
