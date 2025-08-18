After its devastation in World War II, Tokyo saw a rapid population inflow in the 1960s on the back of Japan's strong economic recovery, and some 14 million people now live in the Japanese capital.

Meanwhile, the Japanese government in fiscal 2015 started to work on a comprehensive strategy for local revitalization to help stem depopulation in regional areas and rev up their economies.

As the population concentration in Tokyo has accelerated since then, however, the government began to take a different approach in the current fiscal 2025 in anticipation of a population decline.