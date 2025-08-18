Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and his German counterpart, Johann Wadephul, agreed Monday to enhance cooperation in economic security, such as strengthening supply chains for semiconductors and critical minerals.

During their first strategic dialogue, held at the Foreign Ministry's Iikura Guest House in Tokyo, Iwaya told Wadephul that the international rules-based order continues to face challenges and that the need for cooperation and collaboration between Japan and Germany is increasing.

The visit is Wadephul's first to Japan since taking office in May.