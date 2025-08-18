The Cabinet Office will create a registration system for local government employees with extensive experience assessing and recognizing disaster damage to houses and issuing damage certificates.
The system is designed to dispatch such personnel to affected areas promptly once a disaster occurs.
The central government agency has asked prefectural and municipal governments to pick employees to be registered under the system. The selection is likely to be completed across the country by the end of this month.
