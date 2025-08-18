A military court found a New Zealand soldier guilty of attempted espionage for a foreign power on Monday — the first spying conviction in the country's history.
The soldier was caught offering to pass military base maps and photographs to an undercover officer posing as an agent for a third country, the court-martial heard.
The man's name, the country he attempted to spy for and the name of the undercover officer who caught him were all suppressed by the court.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.