The fate of Donald Trump’s push to stop the fighting in Ukraine will be tested again as Volodymyr Zelenskyy prepares to respond to the U.S. president’s shifting demands following mixed signals from the Russia-U.S. summit in Alaska.

Trump will host the Ukrainian president at the White House on Monday in their first Oval Office encounter since a public spat in February. The new encounter comes in the shadow of Friday’s still-secretive meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, after which Trump abandoned his push for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and Putin insisted that Kyiv give up land.

Trump told Zelenskyy and European leaders in a phone call that Putin wants Ukraine to cede control of the entire Donbas region in Ukraine’s east, renewing his longstanding demand, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition on anonymity.