European leaders will join Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his high-stakes meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday in Washington as they seek to pin down security guarantees for Ukraine to ensure that any peace deal reached with Russia holds.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and French President Emmanuel Macron have confirmed their participation in the delegation.

The move comes as European nations shift their focus toward providing Ukraine with robust security guarantees as Trump pushes for a quick peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv.