Russia would relinquish tiny pockets of occupied Ukraine and Kyiv would cede swaths of its eastern land that Moscow has been unable to capture, under peace proposals discussed by Russia's Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump at their Alaska summit, sources briefed on Moscow's thinking said.

The account emerged the day after Trump and Putin met at an air force base in Alaska, the first encounter between a U.S. president and the Kremlin chief since before the start of the Ukraine conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to travel to Washington on Monday to discuss with Trump a possible settlement of the full-scale war, which Putin launched in February 2022.