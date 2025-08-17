Some lawmakers in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party — mainly onetime members of the now-defunct faction once led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe — are calling for the party to more actively advertise conservative policies.

These lawmakers are increasingly concerned about the situation within the LDP, blaming the party's major setback in last month's Upper House election on a poor showing among its base supporters, who apparently turned their back on the party.

The moves come as other party lawmakers have grown wary of an acceleration in any LDP tilt to the right.