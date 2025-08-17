With this year marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, concerns are rising in Okinawa Prefecture over the dwindling number of lawmakers in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) who put weight on measures to support the development of the prefecture.

In the past, many influential politicians put efforts into promoting the economic development of the prefecture out of a sense of atonement for fierce battles waged in Okinawa between the former Japanese military and Allied powers in the late stage of the war and for the postwar U.S. occupation of the region.

At present, not many lawmakers are putting priority on Okinawa after measures taken by the government in the past for the development of the prefecture produced certain results.