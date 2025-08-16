Pavlo Nebroev stayed up until the middle of the night in Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv to wait for a news conference between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin thousands of kilometers away.

The U.S. and Russian leaders had met in Alaska to discuss Russia's more than three-year invasion of his country.

But they made no breakthrough and seen from Kharkiv — heavily attacked by Russia throughout the war — the red-carpet meeting looked like a clear win for Putin.