Discussions between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin stretched into a second hour at a summit in Alaska, as the American leader pushes to secure an end to the war in Ukraine.

Reporters were ushered into a room at the start of the formal talks, but the two leaders did not take any questions. Alongside Trump were U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff, while Putin was joined by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov.

A prior summit between the two leaders in Helsinki in 2018 lasted roughly two hours. A joint news conference with Trump and Putin is planned to take place after their meeting.