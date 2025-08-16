A draft of the the current U.S. administration’s highly anticipated blueprint on health policy takes a softer approach to regulating companies than many had feared, a relief for industry and a setback for environmental activists.

The draft report has parts that go beyond previous announcements. They are mostly about boosting research in areas such as the risks of microplastics and how antidepressants are prescribed for children. It also refers to plans to boost fertility rates and getting whole milk into public schools.

The draft was dated Aug. 11, but could still see changes before it’s finalized, according to people familiar with the discussions who weren’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter. In particular, the report’s tone around pesticides is far less critical than Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his allies have been in the past. That raised concerns earlier this week from some of his supporters in the so-called Make America Healthy Again movement, according to the people.