The Trump administration’s decision to pause military aid to Ukraine earlier this year undercut the country’s fighting capability and undermined its negotiating position with Russia, according to a newly disclosed assessment from the U.S. European Command.

The eight-day halt in March "had tangible effect” on the conflict as well as "significant residual effects on the delivery of security assistance,” including fuses for some precision-guided weapons and 155 mm ammunition, according to the report led by the Pentagon’s acting inspector general, Steve Stebbins.

The pause hindered "the cessation of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine and the restoration of Ukraine’s sovereignty,” EUCOM told the inspector general.