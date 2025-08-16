Afghanistan's Taliban authorities marked the fourth anniversary of their takeover on Friday buoyed by Russia's first official recognition of their government, a step they hope other countries will follow.

Helicopters circled above Kabul, dropping flower petals over the city to mark the Taliban seizure of the capital on Aug. 15, 2021.

Taliban members and supporters leaned out of trucks and rickshaws on the streets below waving the black-and-white "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan" flags.