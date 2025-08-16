District of Columbia officials and the U.S. Justice Department negotiated a deal under the urging of a federal judge on Friday that scales back U.S. President Donald Trump's attempted takeover of the capital city's police force.

Under the accord presented by the two sides to U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes, Trump administration lawyers conceded that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's appointed police chief, Pamela Smith, would remain in command of the Washington Metropolitan Police Department.

The precise role of Drug Enforcement Administration head Terry Cole, who had been named by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi as the city's "emergency police commissioner" under Trump's takeover bid, was still to be hashed out in negotiations.