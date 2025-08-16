Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged Japan to "make the right choice" and learn from history on Friday, the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

"Only by facing history squarely can respect be earned; only by drawing lessons from history can a better future be explored; only by remembering the past can straying onto the wrong path again be avoided. We urge Japan to make the right choice." the official Xinhua News Agency quoted Wang as saying.

Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China's Central Committee, made the remarks at a news conference following his meeting with foreign ministers from Mekong River states, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.