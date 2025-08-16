Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will unveil Japan's plan to accelerate the development of the Nacala Corridor, a logistics network in Africa, at the upcoming ninth edition of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), informed sources said.

The planned corridor, which will link the inland African country of Zambia and a port in Mozambique in the southeastern part of the continent via Malawi, is aimed at enhancing supply chains for mineral resources.

Zambia is a mineral-rich country, and minerals such as copper and cobalt produced there are mainly exported through ports in Angola, western Africa. Using Nacala port in Mozambique, however, is more convenient for exports to Japan.