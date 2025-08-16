U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed that Chinese leader Xi Jinping told him he would not invade democratic Taiwan as long as the American president remains in office.

Trump made the comments Friday in an interview ahead of his highly anticipated summit in Alaska with Russian leader Vladimir Putin over Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

"I will tell you, you know, you have a very similar thing with President Xi of China and Taiwan, but I don't believe there's any way it's going to happen as long as I'm here. We'll see," Trump said in an interview with the Fox News program "Special Report" while aboard Air Force One.