The United States has ordered the deployment of air and naval forces to the southern Caribbean Sea to address threats from Latin American drug cartels, three sources briefed on the decision said on Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump has wanted to use the military to go after Latin American drug gangs that have been designated as global terrorist organizations. The Pentagon had been directed to prepare options.

One U.S. official, who was speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the additional commitment of military assets would include several P-8 spy planes, at least one warship and at least one attack submarine.