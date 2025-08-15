The companies expected to create U.S. President Donald Trump’s "Golden Dome for America” know the objective: to protect the U.S. from missiles and airborne threats. They know it means billions of dollars’ worth of contracts.

But they don’t know much about what, exactly, they are expected to do — and at an event last week, the government officials who might tell them weren’t even allowed to mention the project by name.

Attendees at the 28th annual Space and Missile Defense Symposium in Huntsville, Alabama, saw signs early on that the topic on everyone’s minds might be tricky to discuss. Before the event even began, the industry groups hosting it removed a Golden Dome-focused panel. "Information regarding Golden Dome for America will be promulgated by the government,” they said.