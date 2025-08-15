Russian President Vladimir Putin said on the eve of a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump that their countries might strike a new deal on nuclear weapons as part of a wider effort to strengthen peace.
The summit is about Ukraine, so why talk about nukes?
Putin has been under pressure from Trump to agree to end Russia's 3½-year-old war in Ukraine, something Moscow says is part of a complex of security issues that have raised East-West tensions to their most dangerous level since the Cold War.
