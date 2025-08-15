After more than 80 years, World War II feels distant — so much so that around 1 in 4 Japanese don’t know the day Japan capitulated, a recent survey has found.

The survey by the Japanese Red Cross Society (JRCS) found that 25.8% of respondents did not know the war ended on Aug. 15, 1945, while 21.7% and 27%, respectively, did not know the date the atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima (Aug. 6, 1945) and Nagasaki (Aug. 9, 1945).

The online study, conducted in June, had 1,200 participants ranging from ages 10 and over. Marking the 80th anniversary since the end of WWII, this was the first time the JRCS conducted a study on the public’s awareness and behavior regarding peace.