Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Shinjiro Koizumi visited Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Friday, the 80th anniversary of the country's surrender in World War II.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba made a tamagushi ritual offering at the Shinto shrine in his capacity as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party while refraining from paying a visit. He paid for the offering through a representative.

Koizumi's visit marked the sixth consecutive year of a Cabinet minister visiting the war-related shrine on the anniversary.