China expressed support for Thailand and Cambodia in resolving their border dispute on Thursday and offered to provide assistance based on the wishes of both nations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

Wang said China supports the Southeast Asian countries in strengthening dialogue and eliminating misunderstandings, adding he hoped they would rebuild mutual trust and restore friendship, according to statements from his ministry.

He met his Thai and Cambodian counterparts separately during the day but also convened a three-way conversation on the sidelines of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting in China's southwestern Yunnan province, readouts of the three meetings showed.