Boxes of Gaza-bound aid turned back by Israel on Sunday languished atop a truck and flatbed trailer parked meters from its border with Egypt, as exasperated drivers and U.N. officials criticized delays in sending food and medicine to the enclave.

Seven aid officials and three truckers listed a host of obstacles, ranging from rejections of shipments for minor packing and paperwork issues to heavy scrutiny over possible dual military use for a range of goods, as well as short working hours at the Israeli border crossing.

The supplies on the stalled truck and trailer outside Egypt's Rafah border crossing on Monday carried blue logos of the World Health Organization and labels describing contents like topical medications and suction devices to clean wounds.