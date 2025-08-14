Some 30,000 visitors were left stranded at the Osaka Expo on Wednesday night due to a train fault, forcing many to take respite from the summer heat at the event’s pavilions until Thursday morning when transit services resumed.
A total of 36 people were taken to hospital due to health issues such as headaches and numbness of the body.
A power outage experienced by Osaka Metro caused a suspension of its Chuo Line on Wednesday night. As a result, train services to Yumeshima Station, the closest to the Osaka Expo, were suspended from around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday until around 5:25 a.m. the next morning.
