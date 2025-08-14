A U.S. court has ordered X to disclose information on fake Starto Entertainment profiles that aimed to steal credit card information from fans, the talent agency said Wednesday.

Starto Entertainment manages former members of Johnny and Associates.

According to sources, at least 35 of the 73 fake performers’ accounts disclosed by X were operated from Bangladesh.

The accounts are suspected of luring fans to a fake livestream concert link that could only be accessed after they input their credit card information.

Starto Entertainment is working with the Japanese Foreign Ministry to call on local authorities in Bangladesh to crack down on those behind the fake accounts, as there may be a coordinated scam operation in the country targeting its fans.

The talent agency will also try to specify or seek legal accountability for fake accounts operated in Japan.

Social media is rife with fake accounts impersonating Starto Entertainment performers, with some of them gathering more than 60,000 followers.

“We believe it is an infringement of personal rights to post things impersonating (our performers),” a Starto Entertainment official said. “We will create our official accounts and raise awareness.”

Translated by The Japan Times