A 102-year-old Japanese man has voiced strong opposition to war, recounting his experience of undergoing training for guerrilla warfare at a secret school to prepare for a possible battle in mainland Japan toward the end of World War II.

Satoshi Ito received infiltration, sabotage and other forms of training for three months at the Futamata branch of the now-defunct Imperial Japanese Army's Nakano school. The branch was located in present-day Tenryu Ward in the city of Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture.

"I was a pawn of the military (like many others)," Ito, who now lives in the city of Akashi, Hyogo Prefecture, recalled. "We must never engage in a foolish war."