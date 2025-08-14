Indian Ambassador to Japan Sibi George has emphasized the bond linking the Quad countries of Australia, India, Japan and the United States, despite sweeping U.S. tariffs on Indian products.

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will impose high tariffs on goods from India, which continues to import crude oil from Russia.

While some worry that India-U.S. relations would worsen due to the tariff issue, George said in an interview that there are factors that connect the four countries, indicating that they share such values as democracy and the rule of law.