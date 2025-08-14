As Japan somberly remembers the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II on Friday, some who experienced the horrors of the war are still fighting for recognition.
Civilian survivors of air raids that hit the nation in the closing stages of the conflict have spent decades advocating for monetary compensation — and, with it, a formal place in Japan’s history.
Earlier this year, they got closer than ever to attaining their cherished goal.
