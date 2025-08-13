In most of the world, fixing broken receivers for Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite service is fairly straightforward: Users can get help by entering a support ticket with the company online. "Please make sure,” the website helpfully reminds customers, "to update your shipping address in the event replacement hardware is shipped.”

But what if your location is a trench in war-torn eastern Ukraine that’s obstructed by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s drones, glide bombs and infantry?

That’s where Dmytro Stetsenko comes in. The 45-year-old chief executive officer of Kyiv-based Stetman employs 140 technicians and other staff members to repair or upgrade Starlink equipment and provide alternatives, part of a sprawling cottage industry of backstreet workshops tinkering with the gear for military and civilian use.