Ahead of Ukraine peace talks between the leaders of the United States and Russia on Aug. 15, Kyiv's military intelligence chief has pointed to an unlikely country emerging stronger from the ashes of war: North Korea.

By supporting Moscow’s full scale invasion of Ukraine, the communist regime has gained critical battlefield experience along with access to advanced weapons, military tech and tactical training that have not only impacted the course of the war in Europe but could also affect the balance of power in Northeast Asia.

“There are currently only three countries in the world with the experience of waging a modern war on a very long front line using virtually all available conventional means — these are Ukraine, Russia and North Korea,” Ukraine’s Chief of Defense Intelligence, Lt. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, told The Japan Times.