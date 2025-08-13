Among the constants in Donald Trump's turbulent career have been a flair for drama and a belief in his dealmaking powers. In inviting Vladimir Putin to Alaska, the U.S. leader will have plenty of the first — and put the second to the ultimate test.

Trump will speak to his Russian counterpart about the Ukraine war on Friday, the two presidents' first standalone summit since a 2018 meeting in Helsinki where Trump's cowed appearance haunted him long afterward.

U.S. officials said that Putin himself suggested the meeting. Trump agreed to invite him despite publicly saying how frustrated he has been with Putin's refusal to accept any proposal to halt the war.