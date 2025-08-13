U.S. President Donald Trump has said he is weighing a lawsuit against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell over the renovation of the central bank’s headquarters, a project in which cost overruns have drawn scrutiny.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Trump resumed his criticism of the Fed chair over the central bank’s decision to hold interest rates steady and again hammered Powell over the renovation work.

"The damage he has done by always being Too Late is incalculable. Fortunately, the economy is sooo good that we’ve blown through Powell and the complacent Board,” Trump said. "I am, though, considering allowing a major lawsuit against Powell to proceed because of the horrible, and grossly incompetent, job he has done in managing the construction of the Fed Buildings.”