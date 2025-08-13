Montreal, Canada –

Palestinian-Canadian Faiza Najjar was able to leave Gaza last year, but could not bring her four adult daughters with her. She watched from a distance as food shortages in the territory worsened.

From Canada, where she lives with her six other children, Najjar pursued a monthslong effort to get those she had left out of Gaza.

She finally embraced her daughters and seven grandchildren when they arrived at Toronto's airport last month.