A yacht and a cargo ship collided in waters off southern Japan on Wednesday, with one person sent to the hospital unconscious and several others reported missing, an official and media reports said.

The captain of a 492-ton gravel carrier reported to the Japan Coast Guard that it collided with a yacht close to Hoto Island in Oita Prefecture, coast guard spokesperson Nanaka Yoshida said.

"We discovered one person at around 10 a.m. and passed them over to emergency services," she said, adding they had been taken to the hospital.

According to the Oita Coast Guard Office and other sources, the person taken to the hospital is a 70-year-old man who was in a state of cardiac arrest.

The coast guard is continuing the search for several others who were supposed to be on board the yacht, "but we don't know the details of the yacht or how many were on board," she said.