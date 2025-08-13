The Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) has completed relocating 17 Osprey tilt-rotor transport aircraft to a new camp in the city of Saga from a camp in Chiba Prefecture, the Defense Ministry has said.

The Osprey deployment began in July following the opening of the GSDF's Camp Saga, and the transfer of the last of the 17 aircraft from Camp Kisarazu in Chiba Prefecture to the new facility was finalized Tuesday.

The Ospreys will be operated in coordination with the GSDF's Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade to defend remote islands, such as the Nansei island chain in southwestern Japan, with a Taiwan contingency in mind.

The amphibious brigade is based at the GSDF's Camp Ainoura in Sasebo in Nagasaki Prefecture and specializes in the defense of remote islands.

"The deployment of the Ospreys at Camp Saga is extremely significant in enhancing deterrence and response capabilities," the ministry said.