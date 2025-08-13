Eighty years after the end of World War II, the psychological scars borne by former Imperial Japanese servicemen are drawing renewed attention.
Many veterans, haunted by horrific battlefield experiences, developed post-traumatic stress disorder and related conditions that continue to affect their lives and families.
Such war-induced conditions, often referred to as "war trauma," can profoundly alter a person's behavior and emotional state.
