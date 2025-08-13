The industry ministry may designate handheld fans powered by lithium-ion batteries as products that require recycling by makers and importers.

At a circular economy panel meeting Tuesday, the ministry said it plans to launch an investigation to determine whether to make the specified resources-recycled products designation, in the wake of a host of fires caused by rechargeable electric devices during disposal work.

The investigation will be aimed at finding out how the small fans, many of which are foreign-made, are distributed in the country and how they catch on fire. There have been many reports that handheld fans burst into flames while being charged.

The ministry will also consider whether a similar designation is necessary for cordless vacuum cleaners and electric shavers using the batteries in question.

Meanwhile, the panel allowed the ministry to newly designate lithium-ion battery-containing mobile phones, portable chargers and heated tobacco products as specified resources-recycled products and oblige their manufacturers to recover their products through retail stores under a government ordinance from April next year.