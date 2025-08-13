Hirofumi Yoshimura, the governor of Osaka and leader of Nippon Ishin no Kai, has suggested the possibility of making another bid for a so-called Osaka metropolis plan, an idea rejected twice in local referendums.

The long-discussed plan would scrap the city of Osaka and reorganize it into special administrative districts under Osaka Prefecture.

Osaka Ishin no Kai, the local party of Nippon Ishin, believes that realizing the metropolis plan will pave the way for making Osaka a deputy capital, which was a pledge made by the national party ahead of last month's Upper House election. Yoshimura is also the leader of Osaka Ishin.