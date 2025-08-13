Two people died in Kumamoto Prefecture after heavy rain hit the Kyushu region from Sunday through Tuesday, while four people remain missing after being swept away by rivers in Kumamoto and neighboring Fukuoka Prefecture.

In the Kumamoto town of Kosa on Monday, a woman, her daughter and son were rescued from a car hit by a landslide. A man in his 50s, believed to be her husband, was found outside the car in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest and was later confirmed dead.

In Yatsushiro on Monday, a woman in her 70s was found in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest in a car that fell into an irrigation ditch. She was confirmed dead after being taken to a hospital.