The Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum continues to receive a steady stream of atomic bombing-related donations, with about 50 artifacts contributed each year by families and survivors seeking to preserve memories of the August 1945 blast.
Donors often share their personal motivations when presenting such items to the museum.
"I want to leave proof that the deceased once surely lived," said one contributor, while another expressed hopes that the donations will serve "the shared memory of humanity."
