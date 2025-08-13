India and China are restoring economic links strained by a deadly 2020 border clash, the latest sign Prime Minister Narendra Modi is drawing closer to BRICS after U.S. President Donald Trump hit the South Asian nation with a 50% tariff.

Modi’s latest move is to resume direct flights with China as soon as next month, said people familiar with the negotiations who asked for anonymity to discuss private matters. The effort gained momentum in recent weeks, and airlines have been briefed on the proposal, they said.

Flights were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, which coincided with a sharp decline in relations between the nuclear-armed neighbors after border clashes in the Himalayas killed 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops.