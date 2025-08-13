One of Myanmar's most conflict-ravaged regions has witnessed a "dramatic rise in hunger" after U.S. aid cuts pushed by President Donald Trump during a punishing civil war, the World Food Program said Tuesday.

Western Rakhine state has seen some of the most intense fighting in Myanmar's many-sided civil conflict, which was sparked by a 2021 military takeover that deposed the democratic government.

Junta forces have blockaded the state as they battle local ethnic fighters, throttling vital trade routes and squeezing agriculture in the coastal territory bordering Bangladesh.