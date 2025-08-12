Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva spoke with his Chinese counterpart following talks with the leaders of India and Russia, as part of his outreach to allies after Donald Trump thrust Latin America’s biggest economy into the middle of his global trade war.

A readout from Brazil’s government said the two leaders spoke for about one hour and exchanged views on international affairs, including recent developments around the Russia-Ukraine war. Brazil’s president, known universally as Lula, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping also agreed on "upholding multilateralism” through the Group of 20 and BRICS.

During the phone conversation on Tuesday morning in Beijing, Xi called for coordinated efforts against unilateralism and protectionism — language usually used by China to criticize U.S. trade policy. He said China supports the Brazilian people in safeguarding their country’s legitimate rights, describing ties between the two nations as being "at their best in history,” according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.